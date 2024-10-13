Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Phoenix police officers involved in shooting near 99th Avenue and Thunderbird Boulevard in Sun City

One person is reportedly down, but no officers were hurt in the shooting
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
10-13 OIS 99th Ave and Thunderbird.jpg
Posted
and last updated

SUN CITY, AZ — Phoenix police have confirmed their officers were involved in a shooting Sunday morning in Sun City.

The shooting took place near 99th Avenue and Thunderbird Boulevard.

Phoenix police say the suspect is down, but it's not yet clear what led up to the shooting.

No officers were hurt in the shooting.

Police add that no one is outstanding.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 and ABC15.com for updates.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen