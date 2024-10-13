Phoenix police officers involved in shooting near 99th Avenue and Thunderbird Boulevard in Sun City

SUN CITY, AZ — Phoenix police have confirmed their officers were involved in a shooting Sunday morning in Sun City.

The shooting took place near 99th Avenue and Thunderbird Boulevard.

Phoenix police say the suspect is down, but it's not yet clear what led up to the shooting.

Phoenix police is working an officer involved shooting in the area of 99th Ave. and Thunderbird Road. There are no injuries to officers. The suspect is down. No one is outstanding. The area will be shut down for an extended period of time as this investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/ezPK0Y05O8 — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) October 13, 2024

No officers were hurt in the shooting.

Police add that no one is outstanding.

