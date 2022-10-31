Phoenix police: Man caught recording women in changing room

PHOENIX — A man was arrested after secretly recording a teenage girl in a changing room of a clothing store.

Police say the incident occurred on 10/28/2022 near SR51 and Camelback at the Last Chance clearance store around 7 p.m.

According to court paperwork, a 16-year-old girl noticed a phone with a black case propped up against the divider of the changing room. Upon discovering the phone, she looked at the screen and saw it actively recording.

The victim notified her mother, who then informed store security.

When store security was walking to the changing rooms, they spotted the man grabbing the phone and trying to leave the area.

A bystander stopped the man and took his phone to give to store security. Once store security confirmed the 16-year-old girl's claims, they notified the police.

Police issued a warrant for the suspect's cell phone and found the footage of the 16-year-old girl.

Police also allegedly found footage from roughly 30 minutes earlier of an unknown female, described as Latina and in her teens or early 20s, also changing in the dressing room.

After being arrested, the man allegedly said he knew that what he was doing was wrong, and apologized.

The defendant was booked into jail on a charge of unlawful viewing or recording of a person.