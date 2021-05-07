Phoenix police looking for help identifying possible kidnapping suspect and victim

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are asking for help locating a woman who may have been kidnapped by a man Wednesday night in Phoenix.
Phoenix police say the incident happened on May 5 at about 10:45 p.m. near 21st Avenue and Van Buren Street.
A bystander shot video of the incident, in the Tweet below, which appears to show a woman being forced into a truck against her will.
The video in the player below may be considered graphic to some viewers.
POSSIBLE KIDNAPPING— Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) May 6, 2021
Detectives are asking for your help in identifying the person or vehicle in this video. The woman appears to be forced into the truck by a male. This occurred on May 5, 2021 at about 10:45 p.m., near 21st Ave/Van Buren St. If you have info, call 602-262-6141. pic.twitter.com/dy8LYKgJ8P
The Phoenix Police Department is urging anyone with any information on this incident to call 602-262-6141.
If you would prefer to remain anonymous, you can call 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.