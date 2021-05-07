Watch
Phoenix police looking for help identifying possible kidnapping suspect and victim

Phoenix police are asking for help locating a woman who may have been kidnapped by a man Wednesday night in Phoenix.
Posted at 5:02 PM, May 06, 2021
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are asking for help locating a woman who may have been kidnapped by a man Wednesday night in Phoenix.

Phoenix police say the incident happened on May 5 at about 10:45 p.m. near 21st Avenue and Van Buren Street.

A bystander shot video of the incident, in the Tweet below, which appears to show a woman being forced into a truck against her will.

The video in the player below may be considered graphic to some viewers.

The Phoenix Police Department is urging anyone with any information on this incident to call 602-262-6141.

If you would prefer to remain anonymous, you can call 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

