Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Phoenix police investigating double shooting near 83rd Avenue and Camelback Road

One man dead, another injured
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Screenshot 2024-10-18 at 10.09.39 PM.png
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a double shooting near 83rd Avenue and Camelback Road Friday night.

Officers were called to the area just after 7 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found one man with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say a second man was also found with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The area is shut down while the incident is under investigation.

Police say additional information is not expected to be released until Saturday.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen