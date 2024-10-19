Phoenix police investigating double shooting near 83rd Avenue and Camelback Road

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a double shooting near 83rd Avenue and Camelback Road Friday night.

Officers were called to the area just after 7 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found one man with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say a second man was also found with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The area is shut down while the incident is under investigation.

Police say additional information is not expected to be released until Saturday.