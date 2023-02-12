Phoenix police investigating death of man while in custody

PHOENIX — Phoenix police and the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating the death of a man while in custody Saturday night.

Police say just before 6 p.m., officers were called to a criminal damage incident near 44th Street and McDowell Road. The caller said a man was being erratic and breaking windows.

When officers got to the scene, they found a man matching the description of the subject, and he was placed into handcuffs.

Police say because of his continued erratic behavior, they also put the man in leg restraints.

The Phoenix Fire Department responded and took the man to the hospital.

On the way there, the man became unresponsive and paramedics started lifesaving measures. The man eventually died at the hospital.

The medical examiner's office will determine the cause and manner of death.

Phoenix police say the incident will be looked into with an administrative investigation and a criminal one.