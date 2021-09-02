Phoenix police investigating after tow truck driver was found shot and killed

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday evening.

Police say they were originally called to the area of 35th Avenue and Buckeye Road just after 5 p.m. for a stabbing call.

When officers arrived they located 31-year-old Evanni Corona in a tow truck with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police believe Evanni was the driver of the tow truck.

Police say the tow truck was believed to be driving along Buckeye Road between 35th Avenue and 51st Avenue between 4:50 p.m. and 5:10 p.m that night.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.