Phoenix police investigate shooting and vehicle theft near 43rd and Bethany Home Road

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a shooting and vehicle theft that occurred early Sunday morning near 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

Officers say they responded to 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road just before 2 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting. When they arrived, police found an adult man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Phoenix police.

During the incident, investigators learned the victim's vehicle had been stolen. The vehicle was later recovered a short distance from the scene.

Police say the suspects fled the area before officers arrived. No arrests have been made at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO. Tips can be provided anonymously and may be eligible for a reward.