PHOENIX - Phoenix police arrested two caregivers after a child found with bruises from head to toe died at the hospital Saturday morning.

According to police officials, officers responded to reports of an unresponsive child near 16th Street and Indian School Road around 9:30 a.m.

When officers got on scene, caregivers told police that the 2-year-old girl had not been responsive. Fire personnel arrived on scene and began life-saving measures.

The girl was taken to Phoenix Children's Hospital where she was pronounced dead, police say.

Court paperwork obtained by ABC15 reveals that medical staff reportedly told police that the girl had, "bruising starting at her forehead, continuing down her body to the end of her feet."

Detectives arrested the child's caregivers, 28-year-old Tayran Slash and 21-year-old Sharonta Adams.

Slash is being held on a $750,000 cash bond for first-degree murder, while Adams is being held on a $250,00 cash bond for child abuse.