Phoenix police ask for help identifying suspects in 7th Street robbery

PHOENIX — Robbery detectives are asking for the community’s help to identify two suspects involved in a robbery earlier this month near 7th Street and Buckeye Road in Phoenix.

Police say a man and woman assaulted a victim just after midnight on October 15 in the area of 1800 South 7th Street before stealing his wallet and cell phone.

Both suspects were last seen leaving the area on foot and walking into a nearby neighborhood.

If you recognize the suspects or know anything that could help investigators, you’re urged to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or go to Silentwitness.org. You can remain completely anonymous.