Phoenix police arrest man accused of shooting and killing two people in May

Posted at 12:46 PM, Jun 08, 2021
PHOENIX — Phoenix police have made an arrest in connection to a deadly shooting that occurred in May.

Officers were called to the area of 22nd Avenue and Indian School Road around 10 p.m. on May 19 for a report of shots fired.

Two men and two women in a vehicle were reportedly approached by another man on foot. An argument started and during the incident, the suspect fired a weapon into the car.

Both men were killed and a woman suffered a gunshot wound to her hand. The second woman was not hurt.

Police say the man arrested, 25-year-old Javier Ureta, was known to the victims and had gotten into an argument with them before the shooting.

Surveillance video allegedly showed Ureta in the area at the time of the shooting, wearing the same clothes described by the surviving witnesses.

Police arrested Ureta on June 7. During questioning, Ureta allegedly admitted to being the person in the surveillance photos but denied involvement in a shooting.

Police have identified the victims killed as 50-year-old Gerard Labbe and 29-year-old Adrien Lopez.

