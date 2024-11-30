Phoenix PD searching for motorcycle rider involved in deadly hit and run near 52nd St and McDowell Rd

PHOENIX — Police are searching for a motorcyclist who hit and killed a man and left the scene.

Phoenix police officials say at around 6:15 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the area of 52nd Street and McDowell Road for a motorcycle crash involving a pedestrian.

When officers arrived, they found a man lying on the ground with serious injuries.

He was rushed to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police say the motorcyclist who hit the man left before officers arrived.

No other details have been provided and an investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information contact the Phoenix Police Department at 480-WITNESS.