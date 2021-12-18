Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Phoenix PD releases photos of car believed to be connected to deadly road rage shooting

items.[0].videoTitle
The family of a woman who was shot and killed while driving in a road rage dispute in north Phoenix last week is pleading for the shooter to turn themselves in.
Vehicle search connected to Phoenix homicide.png
Posted at 6:19 PM, Dec 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-17 21:04:24-05

PHOENIX — Phoenix police have released photos of a vehicle believed to be connected to a homicide that happened earlier this month.

38-year-old Stella Montes was shot and killed during a road rage incident near 7th Avenue and Beardsley on December 9. Stella's vehicle then crashed into a wall, she did not survive.

The gunman has not been found since and no additional details on what led up to the shooting have been released.

However, police released these two photos Friday of a 2015 Dodge Challenger with license plate AMA 3BC they said is believed to be the suspect vehicle involved.

Stella’s family tells us they’re devastated as they try to figure out who’s responsible for her death, and the exact motive behind it.

Anyone with any information about the shooting, the whereabouts of the vehicle, or anyone related to this vehicle is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-TESTIGO for Spanish).

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Minnesota Vikings battle Chicago Bears Monday night at 6 on ABC15

Minnesota Vikings battle Chicago Bears Monday night at 6 on ABC15