Phoenix PD recommends charges against officers for violent QT arrest

The Phoenix Police Department has submitted criminal charges to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office regarding an assault involving two Phoenix officers.

In late October, Officers Eddie Becerra and Nicholas Beck were captured on video kicking a handcuffed suspect and striking him with their guns after the man appeared to be surrendering.

The video in the player above includes previous coverage of the incident involving Becerra and Beck. It contains a clip of the video shared by a citizen on social media. WARNING: The video is graphic and viewer discretion is advised.

On Wednesday, more than a month after the Phoenix police chief promised accountability, the department referred both officers to MCAO with the following recommended charges:

Eddie Becerra



One count of aggravated assault - Assault while restrained ARS 13-1204A4, class 6 felony

One count of aggravated assault - Firearm ARS 13-1204A3, class 3 felony

One count of assault - class 1 misdemeanor

Nicholas Beck

One count of aggravated assault - Firearm ARS 13-1204A3, class 3 felony

One count of assault- class 1 misdemeanor

Becerra and Beck have not been formally charged.

ABC15 has reached out to Phoenix Police Department for an update on their employment status, but we have not heard back. We will update this story when we get a response.

Both officers were placed on administrative leave after cell phone video showed them violently kicking the handcuffed suspect, and hitting him in the back and in the head with their firearms.

Phoenix Police Chief Michael Sullivan said on October 31 that his department would "never ignore misconduct."

“As soon as additional information regarding this incident came to my attention, immediate action was taken,” said Chief Sullivan, the week the video came to light. “What is depicted in the video is not how we train and is not aligned with the core values of the Phoenix Police Department.”

The initial incident took place on October 27 at a QuickTrip near 59th Avenue and Buckeye Road.

According to police, 38-year-old Harry Denman was speaking with the officers in the parking lot when the officers started to leave to respond to a call.

As they were backing out of a spot, Denman pulled out a handgun and allegedly fired twice at the vehicle. One bullet hit the ground, and the other hit the vehicle's spotlight, according to police.

Denman then ran into the QT, while still armed, and officers followed.

Video taken by a citizen then shows Denman being taken into custody. As the man is dropping to the ground with his hands up, one officer forces him down and he hits his head on a cabinet. Both officers hit the man in the back of the head with their gun barrels. After the man is handcuffed, he is kicked again.

Denman suffered injuries during the altercation and was hospitalized and then booked into jail on several charges.