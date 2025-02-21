Phoenix PD arrest 70-year-old man in 1986 murder of Maryvale teen

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department has made an arrest in a decades-old cold case out of Maryvale.

On Thursday, authorities announced that 70-year-old Alfred Earl Green has been arrested for the 1986 murder of 18-year-old Lachelle "Shelly" Waite.

MCSO

Police say Waite was found dead in her home near 59th Avenue and Thomas Road on January 16, 1986. During an investigation, detectives did not find any sign of forced entry into the home and believed she knew the suspect. Personal property was also discovered to have been stolen from the home during the time of the murder.

Phoenix PD officials say detectives had a strong lead at the time but did not have enough evidence to make an arrest and the case went cold.

In 2016, Phoenix police's cold case unit reviewed the investigation and identified a piece of evidence collected at the scene that could not be processed at the time of the murder. The evidence was processed, and after additional advancements in technology, it was finally submitted for advanced DNA testing in 2022.

With the new testing, detectives were able to identify Green as the suspect in the case.

Green was arrested on Thursday while already serving a sentence in an unrelated case.

He is charged with first-degree murder after detectives submitted the case to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

