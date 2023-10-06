Phoenix gun store cleaning up after burglar rams car into building

PHOENIX — A gun store near 7th Avenue and Union Hills Drive is cleaning up after an overnight break-in Thursday.

"It takes a lot of force to do what he did," said the General Manager and Gunsmith of MLS Arms, Marco Stateri.

Stalteri told ABC15 he was confused when he got a call that there had been a burglary at his store.

“Did you do your homework?” said Stalteri. “You're probably the worst thief on the face of the earth.”

The business was already in the process of moving to a new location near Cave Creek and Thunderbird roads.

But Thursday morning when someone slammed into their business, Stalteri told ABC15 that all of the guns they usually had up were already gone.

“He had taken all the ammunition and pretty much anything else that he could get in his reach,” said Stalteri.

Phoenix Police said 33-year-old Daniel Demar is the man who ran into the building and took items from the store.

Before that, he allegedly stole another car and took off.

As crews board up the front, seeing the damage to the small business hit close to home for Stalteri.

“For me it felt like someone took a little piece of home away from us, something violated,” said Stalteri.

Police say Demar ended up crashing the stolen car about two miles away.

ABC15 was told he tried to run away from that scene before he was caught.

“We have to worry about insurance and make sure everything is fixed and demolished,” said Stalteri.

All that work, while they're trying to open their new location.

But Stalteri said he hopes that people see this and think twice.

“People just need to be better,” said Stalteri. “Stealing from your neighbor, stealing from people, it's not worth it.”

Police said Demar was booked on multiple charges.