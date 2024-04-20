Watch Now
Phoenix Fire Department employee arrested, accused of kidnapping

ABC15 is working to obtain further details
Handcuffs
Posted at 6:33 PM, Apr 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-19 21:33:34-04

PHOENIX, AZ — A Phoenix Fire Department employee was arrested Thursday on kidnapping charges.

The department says it is aware of the allegations against a fire engineer and has placed the employee on administrative leave.

"The Phoenix Fire Department takes all allegations against our members seriously as we strive to serve the community with the highest level of customer service," the department said in a statement.

ABC15 is working to obtain further information regarding the allegations against the employee.

