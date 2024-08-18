Person in custody after shooting late Saturday night involving Buckeye Police

BUCKEYE, AZ — No one was hurt after a shooting involving Buckeye police officers late Saturday night.

Police say they were called to a home near Miller Road and Southern Avenue around 11:30 p.m. for a report of a man threatening to kill his wife.

When officers arrived, the woman was walking out of the home, and a man in his 50s came out and shot at police.

That's when officers fired back at the man.

The man then went back into the home. About an hour and a half later, he came out of the house and was taken into custody without incident.

No one was hurt in the shooting.

The man has not yet been identified. It's not clear what charges he is facing.