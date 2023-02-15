Watch Now
Person in custody after APS vehicle carjacked, pursuit with DPS

A person is in custody after DPS says an APS truck was reportedly carjacked Wednesday morning in the West Valley.
APS truck stolen
Posted at 7:42 AM, Feb 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-15 09:49:33-05

AVONDALE, AZ — A person is in custody after an APS truck was reportedly carjacked in the West Valley Wednesday morning.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the vehicle was taken near Loop 101 and Thomas Road just before 5 a.m.

An ABC15 crew witnessed the truck run a red light, being closely followed by DPS near 107th Avenue and Buckeye Road.

Air15 video shows where the suspect abandoned the vehicle near 107th Avenue and Lower Buckeye. The suspect left the vehicle in a canal and fled on foot.

After a search, the person was found nearby and taken into custody just before 7:30 a.m.

The suspect has not been identified.

The case remains under investigation.

