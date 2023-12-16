Watch Now
Person 'down' after officer-involved shooting near 52nd Street and McDowell Road

Police say there is no threat to the public
Posted at 3:25 PM, Dec 16, 2023
PHOENIX — A person is "down" after an officer-involved shooting near 52nd Street and McDowell Road Saturday afternoon.

Police say no officers were injured and there is no threat to the public.

No further information has been made available.

This incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing situation. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest information.

