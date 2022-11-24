Peoria baby found safe in Tucson after being kidnapped by non-custodial parents

PEORIA, AZ — Peoria police say an 18-month-old baby who was taken by his non-custodial mother on November 18 has been located.

On the morning of Friday, November 18, Peoria police were called to the area of 89th and Peoria avenues for reports of a welfare call.

When officers arrived, they learned the non-custodial mother arrived at the location for a supervised visit with her toddler.

When the visitation ended, police say she took off with the child and another unidentified person who was driving a white truck.

Just before 6 p.m. Wednesday, the non-custodial mother and father were located in Tucson with 18-month-old Zachary Kaman-Moose.

Peoria police say the child was found safe and uninjured. He has been turned over to the State of Arizona-OCWI (Office of Child Welfare Investigations).

The man and woman are being taken to the Peoria Police Department to be interviewed and processed. They will later be taken to the Maricopa County Jail to be booked on several charges including the abduction of a child from a state agency, according to Peoria PD.

An investigation remains ongoing.