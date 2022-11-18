Peoria PD searching for toddler kidnapped by non-custodial parent

PEORIA, AZ — Peoria police are searching for an 18-month-old baby who was taken by his non-custodial parent.

At about 10:30 a.m. today, Peoria police were called to the area of 89th and Peoria avenues for reports of a welfare call.

When officers arrived they learned the non-custodial parent arrived at the location for a supervised visit with her toddler.

When the visitation ended, police say she took off with the child and another unidentified female who was driving an unknown white truck.

It's unknown in which direction the truck traveled after leaving the scene.

Police say the parent has no parental rights to the child as the child is a ward of the State of Arizona.

The non-custodial parent is 30-year-old Brittany Roberts. She is described as a Caucasian female, about 5'6" tall, and weighs about 145 pounds with short brown hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt and dark-colored pants.

The child's name is Zachary Kaman-Moose. He's described as a Caucasian male, about 26" tall, and weighs about 25 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Zachary was wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt, dark-colored sweatpants, and blue-colored shoes.

The Peoria Police Department is seeking the assistance of the public in locating the suspect and bringing this situation to a safe conclusion. Anyone with information regarding this incident or sees the suspect is encouraged to call the Peoria Police Department non-emergency number at (623) 773-8311 or 9-1-1 if it is an emergency.

