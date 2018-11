CHANDLER, AZ - A woman used her two young children earlier this month to help her shoplift from a Chandler retailer.

Chandler police report that on November 12, 28-year-old Rachel Marie Bernal used her children, ages 5 and 9, to assist her in stealing items from a TJ Maxx.

Police say surveillance video from the store at Price Road and Chandler Boulevard allegedly showed Bernal and her children taking merchandise into the restroom.

There, they reportedly used pliers to remove the security devices from the items, valued at nearly $300.

Court paperwork says that "video of the incident shows the juvenile female (age 9) leaving the store holding the stolen merchandise."

Employees say they recognized Bernal and her children from other thefts at TJ Maxx stores "throughout the East Valley."

Bernal was arrested on November 16 by Gilbert police after another apparent theft from a TJ Maxx store there.

Bernal is being held without bond since she was already on probation for other shoplifting convictions. She has now been charged with retail theft and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.