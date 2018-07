SCOTTSDALE, AZ - Scottsdale police arrested a man who admitted to three jewelry burglaries, plus two more burglaries that officials were not aware of.

Scottsdale police report that on July 10, they arrested 24-year-old Kirt Brent Wilson at his north Phoenix home.

Wilson is accused of burglarizing a Scottsdale jewelry store near 68th Street and Indian School Road on June 26.

Police say surveillance video shows a man wearing a bandana with a skull on it, breaking into the store and stealing jewelry.

Wilson was already under investigation for other jewelry store burglaries.

On July 9, Wilson reportedly returned to the same store for another theft, and this time the video showed him without his mask.

Upon his arrest the next day, Wilson allegedly admitted to five thefts of four jewelry stores and pawn shops.

In total, police say Wilson stole about $200,000 worth of jewelry and several weapons.

He's been charged with burglary and theft.