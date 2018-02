TEMPE, AZ - A stolen car suspect evaded police at speeds around 100 miles per hour before slamming into two police cars and a tractor-trailer.

Tempe Police report that early Sunday morning, 34-year-old Michael Dewayne Outley was spotted in a stolen SUV near Priest Drive and Baseline Road.

Police say he left the area doing about 100 miles per hour before slamming into two police vehicles, injuring two officers.

Outley reportedly continued, colliding with a fence, trees, and a tractor-trailer, before the SUV became disabled.

He ran from police but was arrested after being tased by officers.

Police say the injured officers were not severely hurt and the total damage Outley caused is more than $6,000.

Outley, who is a convicted child sex offender from California, has been charged with car theft, criminal damage and multiple counts of aggravated assault.