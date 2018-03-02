PD: Scottsdale pizza patrons attacked with pizza, worker attacked with stiletto

Joe Enea
12:34 PM, Mar 2, 2018
37 mins ago
scottsdale

Kris May Loring

MCSO
SCOTTSDALE, AZ - An employee at a Scottsdale pizza restaurant may lose his eye after being attacked by a woman with a stiletto. 

Scottsdale Police report that on February 19 they were called to Gus' Pizza near Scottsdale and Camelback roads. 

Witnesses reportedly told police that 32-year-old Kris May Loring fell out of her chair and onto the floor. She left the restaurant thinking other customers were laughing at her. 

Police say a few minutes later her boyfriend entered the business, yelled at the customers and allegedly threw pizza at them. 

While a restaurant employee attempted to detain the man, police say, Loring, "took off her stilettos and charged at the victim." She delivered, "deliberate and violent blows towards the victim's head." 

Police say one of the stilettos struck the victim in the eye causing a severe laceration. Police say the injury may cause the man to lose his eye. 

Upon her arrest, Loring allegedly threatened to "bite the nose off the arresting officer." 

She is facing multiple charges including aggravated assault.

