PD: Phoenix man hit with pipe after finding naked man in apartment

PHOENIX - A naked man found in a Phoenix apartment was arrested after assaulting a victim with a pipe.

Phoenix police report that on July 13 about 9:15 p.m., a man and his friend entered an apartment near 24th and Washington streets. There they found 48-year-old Lorenzo Smith Jr. naked and touching himself.

Police say Smith allegedly attacked one man with a metal pipe, striking him in the head. The victim fell to the ground when Smith reportedly hit him again with the pipe in the back.

Smith then grabbed his clothes and ran.

A police helicopter located Smith who was arrested nearby.

Police found the victim on the ground bruised and bloodied.

Smith has been charged with aggravated assault.