PHOENIX - A man who stabbed and robbed a victim last week was later attacked and robbed himself, officials say.

Phoenix police report that on January 5, 46-year-old Ricky John was near 7th and Jackson avenues soliciting money from passersby.

After being told "no" by one man, John reportedly stabbed him in the neck with a knife. Police say the victim suffered a deep cut, requiring surgery to repair.

John then allegedly took $1 from the victim’s pocket. As he was leaving the area, John was confronted by two men, and one of the men struck him with a large piece of wood.

The two began kicking John and then dragged him into the roadway, where they removed and stole his backpack.

John was located and arrested by police a couple of blocks away.

A witness identified John as the man who stabbed the victim.

John has been charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault.