PHOENIX - A north Phoenix homeowner used a shovel to attack and detain an intruder in his home last week.

Phoenix Police report that on the morning of February 22, a woman returned to her home near 27th Avenue and Thunderbird Road after dropping her children off at school.

She reportedly heard footsteps upstairs in her home. She texted her husband, informing him that there was a stranger in their house.

Her husband came home and grabbed a shovel for protection. He headed upstairs and confronted the suspect, 22-year-old Charles Christopher Schmiedeke, as he was entering a bedroom.

The homeowner used the shovel to attack Schmiedeke, who ran from the home. However, the man chased Schmiedeke across the street and held him for police.

Schmiedeke has been charged with burglary.