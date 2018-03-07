Police: Naked man attempts to break into multiple homes in Laveen

Joe Enea
11:54 AM, Mar 7, 2018
Al Hakiem Sabir Towns

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAVEEN, AZ - A naked man was arrested after allegedly breaking into a Laveen home and hiding in a closet.

Phoenix Police report that on March 1, Al Hakiem Sabir Towns allegedly attempted to break into multiple homes in a neighborhood near 67th Avenue and Baseline Road. 

Police say one resident scared off Towns who was in their backyard. The victim described the suspect as a "naked black male with a large tattoo on his back." 

Towns then reportedly jumped the back fence and entered another home and ran to an upstairs bedroom.

The homeowner gathered his family and got them out of the house and called the police, officials siad.

A police K-9 officer located Towns in the closet of an upstairs bedroom. After refusing to come out the K-9 bit Towns on the arm. Towns reportedly fought with the dog and was Tased and bit again on the leg before being taken into custody. 

Towns was arrested for criminal trespassing, burglary, and resisting arrest.

