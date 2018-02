MESA, AZ - A Mesa man is facing charges after reportedly choking his stepson to the point of unconsciousness as a form of discipline.

Police report that on February 8 they were contacted by a Chandler school after officials noticed marks on the neck of a teenage student.

The victim reportedly told police that the day before, he had been sent to his room after getting into an argument with his mother.

After she left home, his stepfather, 36-year-old Jeremy Aaron Haven, allegedly slapped him three times in the face and choked him, causing him to lose consciousness several times.

The teen woke up on the living room couch, reportedly hearing Haven say, "Welcome back."

The victim told police that this was not the first time Haven choked him as a form of discipline.

Police questioned Haven at his home near Alma School and Baseline roads. When they asked him how the victim got the injuries to his neck, Haven reportedly told police, "probably me, for sure."

Haven has been charged with child abuse.