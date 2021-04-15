PD: Medical transport worker arrested for sexually abusing four patients

GLENDALE, AZ — A medical transport worker has been arrested in Glendale after allegedly being caught on surveillance camera sexually assaulting four female victims.

Police say the investigation began after a patient at Horizon Post Acute and Rehabilitation Center reported to her son that she was touched inappropriately by a medical transport worker in February.

The son then reported the allegation to workers at the center, who reported it to the Medstar Medical Transport company.

After reviewing surveillance video from the first reported incident, the driver, 70-year-old David Ureno, was fired by the transport company and they contacted police.

Police reviewed surveillance video from the medical transport van driven by Ureno and identified four instances where Ureno allegedly groped victims who were wheelchair-bound in the 30-day span of video that was kept.

Police located and interviewed Ureno who said he was helping adjust the victims in their wheelchairs but did not inappropriately touch any of them. After being shown surveillance video of the incidents, Ureno said he was unsure why he touched them in the ways that he did.

Ureno has been arrested and faces four counts of sexual abuse and four counts of abuse of a vulnerable adult.