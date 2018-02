PHOENIX - A man armed with a pipe bomb allegedly told police it would explode after he was found wandering a church parking lot in Phoenix.

Phoenix Police reported that on Tuesday morning about 2:15 they found 36-year-old Keith Leroy Stangl looking at furniture in the parking lot of a church near 35th Avenue and Beardsley Road.

When Stangl provided police with his identification, they noticed that there was a warrant for his arrest.

In searching Stangl, police reportedly found a 3-inch homemade pipe bomb with a fuse in his pocket.

The suspect allegedly told police that the bomb would explode and that he had detonated one before.

Stangl reportedly has prior convictions for aggravated assault and burglary. He has now been charged with misconduct involving weapons.