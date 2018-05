PHOENIX - A man who was allegedly drunk and high from smoking Oxycodone caused a deadly car-pedestrian collision in west Phoenix.

Phoenix police report that on Tuesday night, 28-year-old Brandon Michael Williams was driving northbound on El Mirage Road near Maryvale Drive.

He allegedly crossed the centerline and continued traveling about 15 feet off the shoulder of the road.

RELATED: Phoenix pedestrian education campaign planned in wake of deadly crashes

Williams then reportedly struck a pedestrian who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses reported to police that, after the crash, Williams was running back and forth between his car and the pedestrian.

He was later taken to the hospital for glass fragments that got into his eye.

Williams preliminary blood alcohol content was registered as .119, and he allegedly admitted to police that he had two whiskeys, an hour before the crash.

He also reportedly told police that he smoked Oxycodone earlier that day.

Williams was on felony release and had his driver's license taken away after getting arrested for extreme DUI with a minor in the car, just two weeks ago.

He is being held without bond for manslaughter.

Since January, more than three dozen deadly accidents have been reported in Phoenix.

According to a February report from the Governors Highway Safety Association, Arizona has the highest rate of pedestrian deaths in the nation.

RELATED: Phoenix police weigh in on uptick of pedestrian crashes