PHOENIX - Police followed a man in a stolen van and found multiple stolen rifles including a .50 caliber machine gun.

Phoenix Police report that on February 22, they located a stolen van near Interstate 10 and 51st Avenue.

They followed the van to an apartment complex near 51st Avenue and Thunderbird Road.

That's when 27-year-old Galdino Bautista reportedly grabbed several of the weapons and started running. Detectives chased him as he began dropping the rifles including a .50 caliber machine gun.

Bautista, who has multiple prior convictions, was caught by police.

Police discovered that the weapons, which were "loaded and ready to fire" were stolen from a gun store in Phoenix.

In addition to the .50 caliber machine gun, police say Bautista took ten other rifles including shotguns and an AK-47.

Bautista has been charged with 11 counts of weapons misconduct.