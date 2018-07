MESA, AZ - A man celebrating his recent release from prison caused a DUI crash that sent one person to the hospital with a severe head injury.

Mesa police report that on the morning of July 14, Christopher Michael Maldonado ran a red light at University Drive and Dobson Road.

He collided with another vehicle, sending the driver to the hospital with a severe head injury.

Maldonado, who ran away from the scene, was located and arrested by police about three miles away.

He reportedly admitted to police that he had been drinking before the crash at a party celebrating his June release from prison.

Police say his portable breath test recorded a blood-alcohol level of .134.

He has been charged with aggravated assault and leaving the scene of a serious accident.