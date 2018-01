TEMPE, AZ - A man was caught stealing copper piping from a school in Tempe.

Tempe Police report that on January 2, they responded to an alarm call at the Meyer Montessori School near McClintock Drive and Broadway Road.

Police found 36-year-old Robert James Lane in the boiler room of the school. Next to him were several pieces of copper piping and fittings.

Police estimate the damage to the boiler room to be about $5,000.

Police say Lane was in possession of a metal cutting device and methamphetamines.

Police believe Lane cut the lock on the boiler room.

Lane has been charged with burglary, criminal damage and drug possession in a drug-free zone.