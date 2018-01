PHOENIX - A man was recently caught looking under restroom stalls in the men’s room at Anthem Outlet Mall.

Phoenix Police say that on New Year's afternoon they received a call reporting the man's actions.

The witness reportedly told police that a man, later identified as 22-year-old Trevor Alexander Dloughy, was looking under the stall as he was using the urinal.

As he was calling the police, the witness allegedly saw the suspect do this to four or five other men.

Dloughy, who works at one of the stores at the mall, reportedly told police that he got pleasure from doing this.

He's been charged with voyeurism.