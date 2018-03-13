PD: Man caught in 24 grocery store thefts from across the Valley

PHOENIX - A Phoenix man has been accused of multiple shoplifting thefts from grocery stores across the Valley.

Chandler police report that on August 8, they arrested 39-year-old Robert Thomas Illa near his home at 17th Avenue and Roeser Road.

They believe Illa is responsible for 24 thefts of Fry’s stores throughout the Valley.

Police say Illa would steal a large tote and fill it with items and leave the store without paying. They say he mostly stole baby formula from the stores.

Police say that since November of 2016, he took nearly $10,000 in products from Fry's stores. When he was arrested, police say they found 22 tubs of baby formula that was stolen the same day from a Fry’s in Casa Grande.

Illa allegedly told police that he sells the products at a "fence location" for cash and then buys heroin.

Illa has been charged with multiple counts of retail theft in Maricopa County and is awaiting charges from Pinal County on the Casa Grande thefts.