PD: Man caught for 'numerous burglaries' in north Phoenix

PHOENIX - A man was caught after police reportedly witnessed him burglarizing home garages in a north Phoenix neighborhood.

Phoenix police report that on January 11, a plainclothes officer observed 38-year-old Michael Kendall taking items from three home garages, near 48th Street and Bell Road.

Police followed Kendall and arrested him at a nearby grocery store parking lot.

Kendall reportedly led police to his home, in the same neighborhood, where they allegedly found "over twenty sets of golf clubs, numerous bicycles, skateboards, fishing poles, snowboards, helmets and other stolen items."

Police are in the process of identifying and contacting victims.

Kendall who was already on release on additional burglaries is now being held without bond.

So far, he has been charged with three counts of burglary.