PD: Man arrested for stabbing, killing his father in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ — A man has been arrested after stabbing his father to death in Tempe Friday night.

Tempe police say they responded to a crash in a parking lot near Rural and Ray roads at around 8:15 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located a man who had been stabbed multiple times, later identified as John Fox who later died.

Police say the son of the man who had been stabbed, Joshua Fox fled the scene and crashed near Dobson and Elliot roads in Chandler.

Chandler police and Mesa Air located Joshua and took him into custody in connection to the stabbing.

Police say he was found with an apparent self-inflicted injury to his left arm and was then transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Sunday, Joshua Fox was booked for murder among other charges Sunday.