PD: Glendale woman may be responsible for $80K in retail thefts around the Valley

GILBERT, AZ - A Glendale woman was arrested after stealing from 19 Ulta and Victoria's Secret stores in seven Valley cities.

Gilbert Police report that from October until January of this year, 20-year-old Arianna Marie Rodriguez took retail items from 19 Ulta and Victoria Secret stores in Gilbert, Glendale, Phoenix, Peoria, Tempe, Surprise and Scottsdale.

Police say the stolen items are worth over $31,000.

Surveillance video showing her appearance and distinct tattoos were used to connect her to the crimes.

Police reportedly found "numerous brand-new Victoria's Secret items in her apartment" near 59th Avenue and Bethany Home Road, including leggings, jackets and other clothing.

Police say there were about 27 other thefts of other Victoria's Secret stores that may be linked to Rodriguez.

The estimated loss of those items is an additional $50,000.

Rodriguez has been charged with 19 counts of retail theft.