PD: Glendale woman may be responsible for $80K in retail thefts around the Valley

Joe Enea, Courtland Jeffrey
12:12 PM, Feb 21, 2018
gilbert | southeast valley

Arianna Marie Rodriguez

MCSO
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GILBERT, AZ - A Glendale woman was arrested after stealing from 19 Ulta and Victoria's Secret stores in seven Valley cities. 

Gilbert Police report that from October until January of this year, 20-year-old Arianna Marie Rodriguez took retail items from 19 Ulta and Victoria Secret stores in Gilbert, Glendale, Phoenix, Peoria, Tempe, Surprise and Scottsdale. 

 

Police say the stolen items are worth over $31,000. 

Surveillance video showing her appearance and distinct tattoos were used to connect her to the crimes. 

Police reportedly found "numerous brand-new Victoria's Secret items in her apartment" near 59th Avenue and Bethany Home Road, including leggings, jackets and other clothing. 

Police say there were about 27 other thefts of other Victoria's Secret stores that may be linked to Rodriguez. 

The estimated loss of those items is an additional $50,000. 

Rodriguez has been charged with 19 counts of retail theft.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Your Region News
West Valley Phoenix Metro Southeast Valley Northeast Valley Northern Arizona Central/Southern AZ