Police: Man accused of exposing himself inside grocery store, at Phoenix light rail stop

Joe Enea
12:02 PM, Jan 19, 2018
central phoenix | phoenix metro

James Raffaele

PHOENIX - Authorities say a man exposed himself at a grocery store and light rail stop in Phoenix last week. 

Phoenix police were called to a grocery store near 19th and Glendale avenues on Jan. 12 after a woman saw a man allegedly inappropriately exposing himself inside the store 

She alerted security who then followed 34-year-old James Raffaele as he left the store. 

Raffaele walked down the street to the light rail platform where the security guard reportedly witnessed the suspect show his genitals a second time and use the water fountain to bathe, officials said.

Police contacted and arrested Raffaele, whom they say has a conviction in California for sexual abuse of a minor. 

He's been charged with two counts of indecent exposure.

