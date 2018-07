EL MIRAGE, AZ - An El Mirage man's blood alcohol content was three times the legal limit when he struck a stopped car last month, according to authorities.

El Mirage police report that around 7 p.m. on June 9, a rear-end collision happened near Thunderbird Road and Grand Avenue.

Police say one vehicle was stopped at a red light when another car, driven by 39-year-old Raul Garcia Holguin, struck the stopped vehicle.

Holguin reportedly told the driver of the car he hit that he had been drinking and didn't have a license.

Police say Holguin admitted to them that he drank a 20-ounce beer before driving.

Court documents show that Holguin hasn't had a license to drive for the past 16 years. It was revoked in 2002 after an aggravated DUI conviction.

Police say Holguin’s BAC in the June incident was .247, three times the legal limit.

He was arrested for aggravated DUI and endangerment.