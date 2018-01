EL MIRAGE, AZ - A homeowner reportedly caught a man in his home after he went through his wife’s dresser drawers.

El Mirage Police report that on January 16, a man returned to his home near 125th Avenue and Thunderbird Road and heard someone in the master bedroom.

The homeowner retreated out of the house and saw the suspect, through a window, leaving the room.

The homeowner entered the house and confronted the man, later identified as Fernando Rivas Lara, wrestling with him to keep him from leaving.

Lara reportedly apologized to the victim several times as he was trying to leave.

The victim called Lara a "pervert", allegedly telling police that Lara was recently caught at his workplace for "sexual harassment issues."

The homeowner also reportedly told police that his wife's dresser drawers were opened.

Lara has been charged with burglary.