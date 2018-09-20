Co-workers detain man after Glendale workplace stabbing

Joe Enea
11:36 AM, Sep 20, 2018
west phoenix | phoenix metro

Saul Nevarez

MCSO
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PHOENIX - Co-workers detained a man after he stabbed a worker with a screwdriver. 

Glendale police report that on September 14 they responded to a business near 51st Avenue and Camelback Road for a reported stabbing. 

There they found a woman stabbed with a screwdriver in the arm and abdomen. 

Workers at the facility reportedly told police that 21-year-old Saul Nevarez came to work and was "acting strangely." They said Nevarez would spend a long time in the restroom, then come out talking to himself. 

He later sat down at his workbench, grabbed a screwdriver and stabbed a female co-worker several times in the arm and abdomen. 

Other workers jumped in to assist the woman and held Nevarez down until police arrived. One of the co-workers was also stabbed when trying to restrain Nevarez. 

The woman was transported to the hospital, but neither injury is considered life-threatening. 

Nevarez has been charged with aggravated assault.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Your Region News
West Valley Phoenix Metro Southeast Valley Northeast Valley Northern Arizona Central/Southern AZ