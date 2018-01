CHANDLER, AZ - A Chandler man has been arrested in connection with 21 thefts of home improvement stores, in five valley cities, since August.

Chandler police report they arrested 35-year-old Jude Arthur Gonzalez on January 23 at a home in Chandler, near Arizona Avenue and Frye Road.

Police say Gonzalez is connected to 21 thefts of Lowe's, Home Depot and Walmart stores in Chandler, Gilbert, Avondale, Mesa, and Glendale.

Store surveillance video reportedly showed he used four different vehicles in the thefts, mostly a 2006 silver Lexus.

Officials were able to track the vehicle to Gonzalez.

Police say additional reports from the stores are still coming in, but they estimate the total loss to be between $30,000-$40,000.

He's been charged with retail theft.