PD: Burglars use golf cart to force open doors of El Mirage business

El Mirage, AZ - Two El Mirage men used a golf cart to force open the doors of a business so they could steal money from the cash register.

El Mirage police report that on February 7, sanitation workers saw the double rear doors of a cafe near Grand Avenue and Waddell Road forced open. When police arrived, they saw tire marks on the doors.

Surveillance video from the cafe reportedly shows two men using a golf cart to force open the doors. The men entered the restaurant and stole about $1,300.

One of the men was recognized by police as 29-year-old Robert Gene Robles.

Robles was wanted in connection with other robberies in the area that occurred in December and January.

Police say the golf cart had graffiti written on it, including the word "beast."

Police located the golf cart at the home of 22-year-old Manuel Llamas Cervantes in El Mirage. Cervantes was identified as the second suspect in the burglary.

Both men were arrested on February 13 at their homes in El Mirage and have been charged with burglary.