PD: Arrest made in September drive-by murder outside Phoenix business

PHOENIX - An arrest has been made in a deadly shooting from September 2017.

On Wednesday, police arrested 30-year-old Carlos Armando Duran at his home near 51st Avenue and Baseline Road.

Police say they identified Duran as the shooter in the murder of 31-year-old Matthew Arballo.

Witnesses tell police that Duran and Arballo confronted each other outside a business, near 24th Avenue and McDowell Road, around 3:15 a.m. on September 19.

They were in a relationship with the same girl and allegedly fought over her. Security at the business broke up the fight, and the two men agreed to meet down the street to settle their differences.

That is when Duran reportedly drove by and shot Arballo who was sitting in his car.

People with the victim drove him to the Veterans Affairs hospital near 7th Street and Indian School Road for treatment. Per police, Arballo was then transported to another hospital and died from his injuries.

Duran was arrested for first-degree murder, drive-by shooting and was given a $500,000 bond.