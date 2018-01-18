PD: Arrest made in December shooting of brothers in Glendale

Joe Enea
12:48 PM, Jan 18, 2018
glendale | west valley

GLENDALE, AZ - An arrest has been made in the shooting of two brothers in Glendale. 

Glendale police report that on December 13, a woman went to clean her son’s home near 51st and Peoria avenues. When she arrived at the house, she found her two sons were shot. 

Home surveillance video reportedly shows a man, later identified as 39-year-old Robert Lee Carter, coming to the house and having a conversation with one of the brothers, as they were looking at their cellphones. 

The discussion becomes physical as they go out to the front yard, where the other brother joins them. The video allegedly shows the brothers running back into the house, one of them already bleeding. 

Carter then reportedly fires several shots toward the door. Police say the first victim had a gunshot wound to the face with his “lower jaw completely blown out.” Doctors had to graft a piece of bone from his leg to his jaw.

His brother was shot in the femoral artery and the bullet “traveled into his abdomen damaging (his) colon and intestines.” 

Police say the victim and the surveillance video show Carter as the shooter. 

Glendale’s Fugitive Apprehension Squad located Carter at his home in El Mirage on January 10 where he was arrested. 

He is being held on a $250,000 bond for aggravated assault.

