PCSO: Adult son arrested after woman found dead in San Tan Valley

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ — The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is investigating a murder after a woman was found dead in her San Tan Valley home.

PCSO says at around 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, deputies were called to a home on Allens Peak Drive where they discovered a woman dead.

She was identified as 56-year-old Gladis Mopecha.

Officials say her adult son, 29-year-old Taboh Mopecha, was identified as a suspect and was arrested.

He is facing charges of first-degree murder as well as for outstanding warrants.

Detectives are asking residents in the area to check their security cameras for video of the suspect, a Black male, standing 5'9" tall, and who may have been walking or riding a black mountain bike with skinny tires sometime between 4:00 pm on Tuesday and 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

If your system recorded any images or video that might fit this description, please email michael.hughey@pinal.gov.